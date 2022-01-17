The Majority Caucus in Parliament has described as untruthful and unfortunate, the comments by the Minority caucus on the withdrawal of the Speaker’s security.

The Minority in Parliament said earlier that the withdrawal of Alban Bagbin’s military guards is a politically motivated action aimed to diminish his confidence.

However, in a press statement by the Majority Caucus, they contended that in the history of the Fourth Republic, Mr Bagbin has been served with the largest number of security personnel for his protection, than any of the previous Speakers.

“He has four police officers in his known residence. He has three police officers in his secretariat, and he has five other policemen in and around the Speaker’s office block any day, any time,” portions of the statement read.

The statement among other things further rubbished claims that the withdrawal was an attempt to gag Mr Bagbin.

“Speakers are supposed to be neutral umpires or referees in Parliament. They are supposed to listen to Members in silence and not participate in debates. They make rulings when called upon to do so by Members.

“The rulings must conform to the Rules of Procedure of the House, otherwise referred to as Standing Orders. In that regard, the Speakers lose their persona whilst presiding. Therefore, what voice does the Speaker have that is being muted or gagged?” the statement queried.

