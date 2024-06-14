On Thursday, June 13, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, underwent rigorous cross-examination by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s legal team.

This followed the trial judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, admitting an audio recording involving the Attorney-General and Jakpa into evidence earlier in the day.

During the cross-examination led by Dr. Aziz Bamba, Jakpa disclosed significant details about his interactions with the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice regarding the case.

AG asked me jail Ato Forson and I will free you – Jakpa

Under oath, Jakpa revealed that Godfred Dame had solicited his cooperation with assurances of securing his exoneration by the trial’s conclusion.

He asserted that Dame had promised him a discharge at the submission of no case, prompting Jakpa to cooperate fully and share pertinent documents with the Attorney-General.

The businessman further stated that based on these assurances, he believed the Attorney-General would support him.

This belief led to Mr Dame providing him with the addendum to the main contract between the Government of Ghana and Big Sea even before the prosecution had completed its case.

I met Dame at residence of Supreme Court judge, Justice Yonny Kulendi – Jakpa

Moreover, Mr Jakpa informed the court that he had four meetings with the Attorney-General, some of which took place at the residence of Supreme Court Justice Yonni Kulendi, who happens to be Jakpa’s cousin.

While Mr Jakpa initiated the first meeting, he indicated that subsequent meetings were arranged at the insistence of the Attorney-General.

AG said his target was Dr Ato Forson, not me – Jakpa

In a critical revelation, Jakpa asserted that Godfred Dame had explicitly stated that the primary target of the case was Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the current Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Esiam Constituency and Minority Leader.

“A-G told me that everybody knows his target is Dr Forson and as for me I was just added so that it wouldn’t look like Dr Forson is being hunted,” he said.

Without Finance Minister’s authorisation seal, CAGD and BoG won’t accept LCs – Jakpa to court

Richard Jakpa also detailed his standard procedures for interacting with the Ghanaian government as a businessman.

According to Mr Jakpa, communications typically originate from Secretaries of Chief Directors or Deputy Ministers, who forward letters to the office of the substantive Minister of Finance.

Mr Jakpa explained that upon receipt of these communications, the substantive Secretary of the Minister of Finance would seek approval from the Minister. Once approved, the Secretary would affix the authorisation seal on the letter.

Only then could the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) or the Bank of Ghana (BoG) proceed with implementing the instructions contained in the letter.