Veteran football administrator, Harry Zakour believes that the current Hearts of Oak squad lacks quality and is substandard.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the club made these remarks following the Phobian club’s poor performance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

With 33 games played, Hearts of Oak is currently 15th in the league standings with 42 points. They must win their final game on Sunday to avoid relegation.

“The current Hearts of Oak players lack quality. When they play, you can see it,” Zakour stated on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“I watched Hearts on Sunday and I can single out only two quality players, defender Michael Ampadu and goalkeeper Kwame Nketia.

“The recruitment policy is a problem and it must change. The current squad is substandard. Hearts of Oak always aim for the best. Togbe Afede XIV is doing his best, but the players need to step up. They are not up to the task,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.