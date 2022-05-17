State Prosecutors have closed their case in the trial in which William Baah, an Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi and some 13 others have been charged for the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama, the military officer murdered in cold blood.

This was after calling 14 witnesses in the matter. All of them have been cross-examined by the defence lawyers.

In Court on Monday, May 16, Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwah, the investigator who was the last to be called was discharged after the defence lawyers subjected him to scrutiny.

According to reports, the defence lawyers have served notice to file submission of no case on behalf of the accused persons.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, has given them two weeks to file the application.

The case has been adjourned to May 30, 2022, for the court to fix a date for the prosecution to respond.

William Baah, the Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi and some 13 others have been charged with murder and Abetment.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges and are standing trial.