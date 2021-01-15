Lawyers for National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 2020 Presidential candidate, John Mahama have filed an amendment to correct mistakes in their election petition.

Mr Mahama erroneously requested in his petition that the court allows a runoff between himself and the Electoral Commission (EC).

He asked the court to allow him to correct the error despite opposition from the Electoral Commission (EC) and President Akufo-Addo’s lawyers.

Director of Legal Affairs at the NDC, Abraham Amaliba told JoyNews that the party filed the amendment petition at “about at 3:45-3:50pm there about,” on Thursday.

“So I can tell you that we have successfully filed the amendments,” Mr Amaliba said.

According to him, the EC exposed its incompetence when they made an error while trying to draw the court’s attention to their mistake.

“The judges of the supreme court, when that was raised, asked EC lawyer that what is before him, he said the petition.

“What is before you is not a writ so if the EC is the one making reference to the writ when what was before him is a petition, you don’t take what the EC said as a Gospel truth,” he added.