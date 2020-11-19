Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, is set to resume his campaign tour in the Ashanti region.

This was contained in a statement signed by Kwame Zu, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC the party.

Mr Mahama suspended his six-day campaign tour in the Ashanti region on the second day following the demise of the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

RELATED:

The statement noted that Mahama will meet with traditional and religious leaders, party members and other identifiable groups in the region during the tour.

Read the full statement below:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT

LEADER AND FLAGBEARER OF THE NDC, H.E. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA RETURNS TO ASHANTI REGION

————————————————————

The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the NDC announces for the information of the rank and file of our great party and the people of Ashanti region that the Leader and Flagbearer of the NDC, and Ghana’s next President, H.E John Dramani Mahama will from Friday, November 20, 2020, continue his campaign tour of the Ashanti Region for the 2020 elections.

His Excellency John Mahama is expected to continue his interactions with Traditional and religious leaders, Chiefs and opinion leaders, Professional groups, Artisans, Party members and sympathizers among other interest groups.

H.E. John Mahama arrives at the Kumasi Airport on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7am prompt and the Secretariat urges Constituency executives, Parliamentary Candidates, Branch Executives, Stakeholders, Party Members, Sympathizers and the general public to be at the Airport to welcome Ghana’s next President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

All hands must be on deck to ensure the success of the campaign tour as we march to victory in December 2020.

Thank You.

Signed

Kwame Zu

Ashanti Regional Secretary, NDC

19.11.2020