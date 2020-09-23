Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to address the nation on Thursday, September 24, 2020, on the challenges of the electoral processes.

The address is scheduled for 1:pm at the party’s headquarters.

This comes on the back of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decision to suspend his tour in the Bono region.

His running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has also suspended her tour in the Central region for the same reason.

Members of the NDC have raised red flags over the exhibition of the voters’ register, hence its decision to address the said anomalies.

READ MORE:

These were contained in a statement signed by Mr Mahama’s spokesperson, James Agyenim Boateng.

Read the statement below: