Former President, John Dramani Mahama, will take his nationwide ‘Thank You’ tour to the Volta Region on Monday, October 18, 2021.

As part of the two-phased tour of the region, President Mahama will meet the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, and the Asogli Traditional Council.

He will also hold an interaction with religious leaders at Dela Cathedral, Ho Kpodzi.

The former President will also grant a live radio interview at Global FM. This was announced by his communication team.

Other activities lined up include a visit to the residence of late Comrade Courage Worlasi Danku where he will commiserate with the family and sign a book of condolence in memory of the late Deputy Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC at Sokode Gbagble.

Mr. Mahama will also meet party stakeholders at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium, Ho Technical University.

The second phase of the tour will allow him to pay a courtesy call on the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.

Mr. Mahama will be accompanied by his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman and General Secretary respectively, national executives, and other party stalwarts from the region.

After the Volta Region, the former president will also tour the Oti Region.