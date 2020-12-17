Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has chided former President John Dramani Mahama for refusing to accept the 2020 presidential election results.

The former President claims election fraud and therefore called for an independent forensic audit of the election results.

To him, he doesn’t recognise the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who polled 6,730,587 representing 51.30% to win the elections while Mr Mahama, contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost the elections by 6,213,182 votes representing 47.35%.

“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC parliamentary majority,” Mr Mahama said in his address to his supporters and the nation.

Reacting to this, the Central Regional Minister said the conduct of Mr Mahama is compromising the peace in Ghana.

“You [Mahama] are subjecting the people of this country to mental torture,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

He blamed the former President for the nationwide demonstrations by members of the NDC.

This notwithstanding, Mr Duncan said the government will not allow Mr Mahama and the NDC to “deprive this country of this peace.”