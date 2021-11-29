Mahama signs Captain Kojo Tsikata's book of condolence

Former President John Dramani Mahama has signed a book of condolence opened in memory of late Captain Kojo Tsikata.

Mr Mahama signed the book of condolence on Monday, November 29, 2021.

He had earlier highlighted the critical role Captain Kojo Tsikata played in the National Democratic Congress.

“The passing of our senior comrade, pan-Africanist, and freedom fighter, Captain Kojo Tsikata (Rtd.) is a great loss to the National Democratic Congress, Ghana, Africa, and all progressive movements across the globe.

“Captain, as he was simply referred to, contributed immensely to the development, peace, and stability of Ghana, the global liberation movement, and actually fought alongside our Cuban comrades in Angola in the war against the forces of apartheid and colonialism,” Mr Mahama said in a statement.

Mr Mahama recalled that Captain Tsikata, as Head of the National Security, “ensured the stabilisation of Ghana’s political environment, leading eventually to the establishment of our 4th Republic.”

Captain Tsikata passed away in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021.