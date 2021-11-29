Some 25 Ghanaians illegally residing in Germany are being prepared to be deported to Ghana, the Germany Embassy in Accra has disclosed.

In a Note Verbale to Ghana’s Foreign Ministry, the Embassy said the affected persons would arrive in Accra on Tuesday via a chartered flight.

To avoid the spread of Covid-19, the Embassy said it will “take care that all returnees and accompanying guards will be tested by a doctor before flying, whether there are any symptoms of a possible infection.

“The results of the examination will be put down in a document, and only those persons showing no symptoms will be returned to Ghana. Germany will take over the costs for the mandatory Covid 19 tests at the airport terminal for each repatriated person,” it added.

“In advance of the flight, all returnees and accompanying guards will receive single-use gloves and masks covering mouth and nose, which will have to be worn during the flight.

“Moreover, the German part will take care that all passengers of the flight will be seated apart as far as possible to avoid possible infection,” the statement said.

Below is the Note Verbale: