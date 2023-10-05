Former President John Dramani Mahama has commended teachers for their role in shaping lives.

In a message to commemorate 2023 Teachers Day, he eulogised teachers for playing indelible role, sacrificing and striving for excellence in shaping the lives of future generations.

Mr Mahama stated that, teaching is more than just a profession; it is a noble calling that requires dedication, passion, and resilience.

The 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has therefore called for renewed commitments to ensure that teaching and learning in the country reach new heights.

“As we mark the day today, highlighting the incredible contributions of teachers, “we must also reflect on the poor state of education in our country and strive for continuous reforms and improvements in teaching and learning outcomes,” he admonished.

Mr Mahama emphasised the need for government to prioritise the improvement of teaching and learning in country.

“Improving teaching and learning must be a top priority for Ghana as we forge ahead towards a more prosperous future. Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and we must provide them with the resources, tools, support, and training to enable them to deliver good quality education to our children.

To this end, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains committed to investing in teacher education and professional development programmes. We understand that well-trained and motivated teachers are the key to unlocking the full potential of our students,” he added.

The theme of the 2023 celebration is The Teachers We Need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.

ALSO READ: