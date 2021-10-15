Former President John Dramani Mahama says Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, should have mounted the witness box during the 2020 election petition hearing to prove her claim that the election was credible.

Mr Mahama said this on Thursday when he addressed the Divisional Chief of Heman-Prestea.

Responding to the EC chairperson’s claim at the opening ceremony of the three-day High-level Regional Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament at Winneba on Wednesday, the former President said the EC Chair’s inability to mount the witness box showed that the election was not credible as she contended.

Speaking on the 2020 election petition, he noted that the dismissal of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) petition by the Supreme Court was unfair.

“When Nana Akufo-Addo sent his 2012 election petition case to court, it was accepted. Afari Gyan responded to his questions, but when it got to our turn…we were not allowed to ask our questions. In 2012, Asiedu Nketia was asked to testify. In 2020, he was called again to testify. In 2012, Afari Gyan was asked to mount the witness box.

“But in 2020, when Jean Mensa was asked to mount the witness box, she refused. I heard her saying the other time that the 2020 election is the best election Ghana has ever had. If she is convinced that it is the best election Ghana has ever had, she should have mounted the witness box,” he said.

He made this statement while on his ‘Thank You’ tour of the Western Region accompanied by his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Nketia as well as other key members of the party.