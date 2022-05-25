Former President Mahama has cautioned the public against viral messages and advertisements announcing the distribution of GH¢2,000 grants to Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, he indicated the message is false, hence should be disregarded.

Mr. Mahama said it is an attempt by unscrupulous persons to defraud unsuspecting victims with his name and images.

“Please ignore any such message, and do not fall victim to fraudsters,” he cautioned as he shared some application portals of the said grant application.

Below is Mr Mahama’s post: