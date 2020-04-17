Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has said that the United States (US) continues to cede world leadership following a decision by President Donald Trump to halt funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to him, the decision by the ‘no-nonsense’ American President: “Is a tragic mistake to withhold funding to WHO in the midst of this dreadful #COVID19 pandemic.”

President Trump this week announced that he is halting funding to the WHO after accusing it of helping China to cover up the spread of coronavirus.

The president said he was cutting between $400 million and $500 million of funding to the United Nations-backed body on Tuesday after accusing it of taking China’s alleged lies about the spread and mortality rate of coronavirus at face value.