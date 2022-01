Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of the former President, John Dramani Mahama has died.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Aide to John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari on December 31, 2021.

According to the communique, Emmanuel Mahama passed on Friday after a short period of illness.

It added that “the family will announce plans for his burial and funeral in due course.”