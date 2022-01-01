Help sustain the peace - Bawumia urges Ghanaians during Crossover service

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah is entreating Ghanaians to help sustain the country’s peace.

Despite the religious and political differences, he acknowledged that mutual respect has contributed to peaceful coexistence among the sects.

Ghana is ranked second most peaceful country on the African continent.

This enviable position, the Vice President believes, has been possible due to tolerance among all religious sects.

“Just as we have done over the year to be the most peaceful country in West Africa, we want to continue to respect each other even if we have different religions and different faiths. Let us keep it that way; it is not the same in other countries”, he emphasised.

The Vice President was speaking in Kumasi to usher in the New Year.

Dr Bawumia further entreated the populace to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols. He echoed this sentiment at the Breman Methodist Church, St. Peters Catholic Church and Ayigya Church of Pentecost.

Many churches across the Ashanti Region ushered in the new year with Thanksgiving services.

At the Redemption Assemblies of God, head pastor Rev. Dr Patrick Agyemang Gyebi acknowledged the need for politicians to resort to deliberations in settling differences.

“We see leaders fighting whenever they disagree in parliament. It can bring division in the country; they all have a following that is why they are in such a position. I pray for understanding and unity among the lawmakers”, he said.

The Calvary Charismatic Church focused on standing together as a people, especially in difficult Covid-19 times.

Pastor Ransford Obeng advised against prophecies.

“There is no prophetic word that is greater than the Bible. The Bible says God is with you. So go into 2022 knowing that God is with you”, he advised.

“Making disciples of all nations” is the theme for the Christ Apostolic Church of Ghana.

Area Head at TUC, Rev. Samuel Osei, encouraged the citizenry to change the attitude towards work for the country to develop.

The Abraham’s Temple Church of God focused on how individuals can harness their talents.

Rev. Ernest Anyani Asare explained that “there are many people in the church with special gifts and talents which if we can encourage and harness will help the country’s development.

“Since most of them do not know how to identify their gifting and talent, they have become vulnerable”, he added.