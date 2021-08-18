Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticised the current government for its failure to continue with major projects that were started during his tenure in office.

Addressing the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs in Bolgatanga where he was on a ‘Thank You’ Tour, Tuesday, Mr Mahama cited the abandonment of some road projects and uncompleted Community Day Senior High Schools across the country as examples to back his argument that the current government is wasting tax payers’ money.

“One of the roads we were working on was to connect the Upper East Region to the Upper West Region through [the] Tumu – Heng road and we had a contractor busily working on it. Today a lot of that has stalled,” he said.

“We worked on the Upper East Regional Hospital Phase 1; we finished most of the structures [and] it was left with just bringing in the equipment to make it functional and then start with the Phase 2 [but] that project has stalled,” Mr Mahama added.

The former president went on to appeal to the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs to urge President Akufo-Addo to finish work on the uncompleted Community Day Senior High Schools which were started under the National Democratic Congress government.

President and Vice President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs

“I will urge that you continue to ask this President that the E-Blocks that are standing are a disgrace to our national reputation because it is not my Education Minister, Naana Opoku-Agyemang who was my running mate in the 2020 elections, who financed them [the blocks] out of her pocket and it was not me who financed them out of my pocket.

“It was the tax payer’s money that was used to finance those blocks. Some are near completion, others are at various stages and they have just been abandoned and today we don’t have enough capacity in secondary schools,” he said.