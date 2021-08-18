A desperate law graduate has taken to social media to publicly appeal that she needs help with getting a job.

Zainab Aderonke Adeyemo shared on her LinkedIn wall snaps her university degree and call to bar certificate.

The lady said she had sent numerous mails to employers to no success Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Zainab Aderonke Adeyemo

According to her, she is interested in openings at law firms, financial institutions and insurance companies.

The second class lower graduate from University of Ibadan added that she was willing to relocate if the job demanded so.

Why she resorted to job-hunting on social media

She explained that she had sent numerous mails to employers with no success.

The lady, who completed her NYSC in February 2021, said that the employers would cite her grade or inadequate work experience as reasons for not giving her a job.

People encourage her, Kor Dzawua remarked: “Congratulations in advance, I don’t think it has to do with grades neither lack of experience…the job market is terribly over saturated and lawyers are not spared but God will make a way for you, keep pushing!”

Ibukunoluwa Durojaiye said: ”Girl, you’ll get that job very very soon. Sooner than you expected by God’s Grace.”