Former President John Mahama has called out President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia to own up to the country’s mistakes.

Mr Mahama says he is baffled by the fact that none of the said leaders have owned up to the economic turmoil currently being experienced in the country.

Ghana is currently at the doors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout amid intensifying hardship, a rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi.

Government has among other things blamed exogenous factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the country’s predicament.

Speaking during the launch of his flagbearership campaign, Mr Mahama touted the ruling government’s stance as disingenuous whose mismanagement he insists plunged Ghana’s economy into embarrassing debt levels.

“We are at the most depressing phase in our history where ourI economy has been destroyed because of the systematic mismanagement, misguided and clueless policy choices and the incompetence of Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia,” he told party faithful in the Volta Region.

He added that “surprisingly, no one in this NPP government wants to take responsibility for anything, including their flagbearer hopefuls.”

The theme for Mr Mahama’s NDC flagbearership campaign in Ho was ‘Building The Ghana We Want Together’.

He joins former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea as personalities who are in the running to be elected the NDC’s flagbearer for the 2024 election.