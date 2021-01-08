Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed a motion at the Supreme Court to allow him to correct a ”mistake” in the election petition he filed challenging the validity of the declaration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The motion for amendment is seeking the permission of the apex court to correct a mistake in relief (f) of the election petition.

In the election petition, filed on December 30, 2020, the first respondent (1st) was the Electoral Commission (EC), with the second respondent (2nd) being President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

However, relief (f) wants the court to order a rerun between Mr Mahama and the first respondent, which, as stated in the petition, turned out to be the EC.

Relief (f) is seeking “an order of mandatory injunction directing the first respondent to proceed to conduct a second election with petitioner and first respondent as the candidates as required under Articles 63(4) and (5) of the 1992 Constitution.”

It is this mistake that the Former President wants to correct.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the motion for amendment on Thursday, January 14.