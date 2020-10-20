The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Maham, on Monday began a five-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

A statement issued by Mr Richard Kirk-Mensah, the Western Regional Communications Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the tour would take Mr Mahama to the 17 constituencies in the Region.

The statement said the tour would start from the Amenfi West constituency and end in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Friday.

It said Mr Mahama would meet with traditional authorities, opinion leaders, strategic groupings, and party supporters.

The statement said Mr Mahama would address issues on infrastructural projects, locked up funds in financial institutions, cocoa roads and fertilizer, fishing, and small-scale mining challenges.

The Western Regional Communications Officer said, Mr. Mahama will also use the opportunity to share key components of the ‘People’s Manifesto’ concerning the Western Region.