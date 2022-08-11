Scores of sympathisers are still trooping to the home of former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah to mourn with him over the death of his brother, Isaac.

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and former Director of Communications at the Presidency Stan Xoese Dogbe among others have visited Mr Debrah and his family to commiserate with them.

The latest to join the list is former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina.

Mr Mahama was accompanied by his siblings, Peter, Alfred, Hawa, Ibrahim and aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

The family during Mr Mahama’s visit announced the funeral will take place in early September in Accra.

Mr Nkansah Debrah passed on the morning of Friday, July 29 at the 37 Military Hospital.

The deceased, popularly known as Cambodia, was a younger brother of the former Chief of Staff and presently a Senior Advisor to former President Mahama.