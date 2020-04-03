Current manager of Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has hit hard at her former manager Attah Boakye.

Mark, who was not happy about the utterances of Serwaa’s former manager, cautioned him to stop talking about her.

ALSO: Shatta Wale’s message to Efia Odo over fake s3x tape with Kwesi Arthur brouhaha

He said it was not professional for the former manager to reveal certain information about the young actress since they were no longer working together.

According to him, Mr Boakye has been talking about Maame Serwaa in different interviews adding that he wants to ride on her back for fame.

READ: Kumawood actor Bernard Nyarko reveals why he has stopped acting

His rebuttal follows Mr Boakye’s recent interview with Zion Felix in which he revealed he was paid GH¢100.00 for his service as a manager.