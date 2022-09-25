In April 2022, M.I Abaga announced his plans to marry after he unveiled to the world his girlfriend whom he had been secretly dating since December 2020.

The 41-year-old rapper’s wishes came to be on Thursday, September 22. M.I Abaga and his fiancé, Eniola Mafe, tied the knot traditionally.

Taking to his Instagram story, the rapper announced he and Miss Mafe were tying the knot. Later in the day videos of the couple began circulating on social media.

The wedding ceremony took place in Lagos and was attended by family members, friends, and some high profile personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Banky W, Basketmouth, Lord Vino, Noble Igwe, IK Osakioduwa, and Akin Oyebode were among those who attended.

See videos of the event below:

