Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has drawn massive attention to herself after she dropped a sexy photo on Instagram.

The vocal actress, who is known for her heavy body and beautiful natural hair, shared the photo that flaunted her raw thighs on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the actress wore a mini sea blue top over a purple long skirt which had one side revealing her thigh.

Her facial expression showed that she wasn’t worried about her fans looking at her thigh.

She captioned the post: You’ll never know when I’m having a bad day unless I tell you.

Some fans have, as expected, reacted to the post.

Beverly_afaglo, for instance, said: Eish easy on us, while jamesgardinergh said: Hi Lydia is there light off in your area too?