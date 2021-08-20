Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has wished the wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Samira Bawumia a happy birthday.

Samira Bawumia, turns 41 today, Friday, August 20, 2021.

She has received and still receiving lots of well-wishes from Ghanaians.

Paramount among the well-wishers was her husband and Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who took to his social media pages to give his wife a sweet birthday wish.

Bawumia drops lovely photo, pens romantic message to mark Samira’s birthday

The latest to join the trend is madam Seyram Alhassan.

Taking to her official Facebook page, she wrote Happy Birthday Her Excellency Samira Bawumia. Your contribution to children and women empowerment is boundless. May you continue to impact lives. Have a blissful birthday.