Luton Town’s Premier League match at Bournemouth, abandoned after their captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch, will be replayed in full.

Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest during Saturday’s game, with both teams taken off as he received treatment on the field. He was responsive as he was carried off on a stretcher.

The game stood at 1-1 when it was abandoned in the 59th minute.

A Premier League statement said it will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Following his collapse, Lockyer was taken to hospital, where he has had tests and scans.

The Premier League statement added: “The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League.

“The league would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.

“We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC.”

Luton said on Sunday that Lockyer remained in hospital , but said they would not provide a “running commentary” on the health of their defender.