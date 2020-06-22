Lukaku celebrated his goal by taking a knee while raising his right fist in the air to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement
Romelu Lukaku scored his 18th league goal of the season as Inter Milan marked their return to Serie A action with a 2-1 win against Sampdoria.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku struck from 10 yards and celebrated by taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lautaro Martinez made it 2-0 from Lukaku’s cross but Morten Thorsby pulled one back from close range.

The win means Inter are third with 57 points, six behind leaders Juventus.

