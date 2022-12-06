Local tourists who visited B-BOVID farms, located at Angu, in the Shama District of the Western Region, as part of the celebration of this year’s Farmers’ Day activities, have commended the social inclusive entrepreneur, Mr. Issa Ouedraogo, for using a new module of agriculture to change an age old narrative in farming practices.

Moving away from the conservative farming practices in Ghana, Mr Ouedraogo, since the last seven years, has introduced a new concept of farming geared towards training farmers on sustainable agriculture.

He set up an all-inclusive social enterprise consisting of an ICT center for farmers which still remains the only one in the country, as well as a mechanization center, an alternative livelihood center, and a factory to operate, with profit sharing and shared value as a center of that business.

The visitors at the farm inspection of Mr Issa Ouedraogo

Aside that, Mr Ouedraogo created 15 acre ecological biodiversity garden which he ironically named ‘The Garden of Eden.

His garden is irrigated by three big dams he set, to demonstrate climate smart Agricultural technology for future farming. He also created an ecological and agro-forestory with vegetables and other products in it.

The local tourists who had an opportunity to tour the B-BOVID farms observed that the new module still remains unique in this country such that students and other farmers as well as researchers can benefit from.

They believed the government of Ghana should work closely with the entrepreneur to expand the scope of his business and ideas to benefit more Ghanaians.

The Coordinator of Good Governance Africa, an established Non-Governmental Organization operating in Western Region, Edward Tei Sarpong,, who took over hundred school pupils to B-BOVID farms, expressed satisfaction about the impact of the new module of agriculture being used by the entrepreneur to inform farmers to reform and transform their activities.

This new social inclusive module of farming, he noted would keep the farmers active, proactive and productive.

He explained that the reason for the NGO marrying governance with tourism and farming, was to promote Agriculture, “It is an aspect of our lives that boarders on our existence and sustenance.”

Another visitor of B-BOVID Farms, Kwame Fraizer, remarked that the Mr Ouedraogo‘s hope of mainatainig agriculture as the corner stone of economic development is still alive, for which he deserves to be celebrated.

The visitors appealed to government to support his activities and take concrete steps to investigate issues troubling the operations of the entrepreneur.

“In the very difficult terrain in Ghana, B-BOVID Farms still managed to prove to the nation that it is doable, it is possible, therefore national authorities should support to initiative to the end.”