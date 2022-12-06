Adom TV’s trending musical show, Nsoromma Plus, took an exciting turn when contestants were charged to perform high-end tunes in the stern competition’s International Reggae Night.

The contestants, selected from the past four editions of the Nsoromma Show, battle for the crown in this edition that has since been intense right from its inception.

Precious Mbir opened up the show with Lucky Dube’s Slave song. She was applauded for her costume and ability to command the crowd at her will.

Gamado Somuah Isaac took on Peter Tosh’s Equal Rights song and slayed it accordingly. Andy Dosty commended him for his performance and said he deserves a high score.

Reggae Legend Alpha Blondy came into the picture when Jemima Darkoa Gyabs grabbed the microphone to perform his Coco de Rasta song on the podium.

Grace Adom Sarkodie slid through with Bob Marley’s ‘Who the Cup Fits’ and some fans jumped on it since the song has been one of the popular Reggae songs in history. She received a wonderful round of applause for the performance.

Reneil Aboagye took a different turn by selecting Rihanna’s Man Down song for the night. However, Judges Andy Dosty and Akosua Agyapong weren’t’ overly excited with her stage craft.

Victor Twum Ampofo killed Lucky Dube’s Remember Me song. Judges lauded him for being different on the night.

Bob Marley’s War was performed by Truth Ofori and her thrilling performance got the fans and judges hooked. It was beyond exciting to see her display her stage prowess when it comes to musical performance.

Righteous Vandyke won the hearts of judges prior to the end of his performance. He performed Prisoner by Lucky Dube.

Daniel Antwi was one of the dope performers on the night as he came through with Wash the Tears by Gramps Morgan.

The show was climaxed by Jenice Aboagye who took on Jimmy Cliff’s Born To Win song.

Grace Adom Sarkodie and Truth Ofori both won the Star Trophy for their titillating performances on the International Reggae Night.

