Chief Executive for video blogging platform, TikTok, Shou Chew, has appeared before the United States Congress for the first time.

This follows backlash from legislators that usage of the app should be banned after accusations of dubious surveillance and inappropriate use of user information.

In his opening speech, the CEO promised to protect US user data, to keep teens safe and to remain free from any government influence.

According to CNN, Mr Chew’s written remarks also defend ByteDance’s corporate structure and outlines steps the company has taken, and plans to take, to resolve fears the Chinese government could gain access to TikTok user data through its potential influence over ByteDance. Among those steps is a vow to “firewall” US user data from “unauthorized foreign access.”

