Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is currently presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government to Parliament.

The exercise is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The presentation according to the Ministry of Finance would focus “on Government’s strategies to restore and stabilise the macro economy, build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation”.

Watch the video of the full proceedings below: