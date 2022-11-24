The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched a youth development employable skills programme that seeks to create jobs for more than 1,200 young people in the Ahafo Region.

Dubbed ‘Promoting Youth Employment through Employable Skills Training and Entrepreneurship’, it was through the support of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) and the German Development Cooperation (GIZ).

The beneficiaries would be engaged in welding and fabrication, barbering, fashion design, hairdressing and dressmaking, bakery, masonry, wood technology, vulcanizing, general spraying and auto mechanics.

In his address at the event held at Goaso, Dr Bawumia bemoaned youth unemployment remains a major problem to the government.

He, however, noted that the central government can’t fight youth unemployment alone and the need for Regional Ministers to initiate programmes just like what Ahafo Minister had done to help address the menace.

The Ahafo Minister, George Boakye, stated that after his appointment, as Minister he noted that many youth are unemployed.

He, therefore, decided to draw a programme soliciting funds from Newmont Ghana among other companies to help procure apprenticeship equipment for the youth to start something.

He lauded the Ahafo Youth are hardworking, enterprising, and innovative among others so, with a little support, the menace of unemployment will reduce drastically.

Meanwhile, the External Relations and Communication Manager of Newmont, Samuel Osei said the company set aside GhC1 million for the initiative.