President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to present the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

This sessional address, which is pursuant to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, was postponed because the President was unable to deliver it on March 3.

The postponement led to criticisms from members of the Minority Caucus who said the delay has stalled stakeholder engagements on some key bills, including the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The address sets out the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year.

It will give Akufo-Addo the opportunity to highlight the achievements of his government, challenges faced and developmental measures for the coming financial year.

