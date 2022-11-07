In a shock development on Monday, it has emerged that Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group are now inviting offers for the sale of the club.

FSG have been in charge of Liverpool since their takeover in 2010, and though they have been polarising figures throughout the 12 years since, they have brought success to Anfield.

In that time, the Reds have won eight trophies including the Premier League and Champions League, reaching two more finals in the latter.

Much of that has come during the historic reign of Jurgen Klopp, who recently committed his long-term future to the club with a new contract that ties him down to 2026.

However, it appears FSG may not be owners by the time Klopp’s deal expires, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reporting that the club is now up for sale.

Ornstein writes that “a full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties,” and financial companies “Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been retained to assist with the process.”

A spokesperson from FSG provided an update to The Athletic, and though their public statement only indicates third-party investment as has long been the case, the report suggests a full sale is possible.

The FSG statement reads: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”