Liverpool kept alive their outside hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League after Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable Anfield-scoring form to help sink Fulham.

Salah scored for the eighth home game in a row as the Reds won for the fifth successive Premier League game to maintain their flourishing late-season form.

The Egypt forward beat Bernd Leno from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Issa Diop.

However, it required an outstanding one-handed save by Liverpool’s Brazil keeper Alisson in the 77th minute to keep out countryman Carlos Vinicius.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz in sparkling form, Liverpool created a string of chances but were unable to add to their lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side stay fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand including Thursday’s match at eighth-placed Brighton – kick-off 20:00 BST.

Despite the defeat, Fulham remain on course for a first top-10 Premier League finish since 2011-12.