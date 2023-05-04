Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record for goals in a season as Manchester City returned to the top of the table by beating West Ham.

Haaland’s sublime chip over Lukasz Fabianski 20 minutes from time took him on to 35, one clear of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, whose 34-goal tallies had come in a 42-match campaign.

The Norwegian is now on 51 in all competitions, 12 behind Dixie Dean’s all-time English record, with a potential nine games still to play.

Haaland’s latest effort helped City to a ninth successive league win – and they now lead Arsenal by a point and have a game in hand.

Nathan Ake put them in front when he headed home Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick at the far-post five minutes into the second half, with Phil Foden’s deflected volley adding a third.

Foden’s effort was City’s 1,000th since Pep Guardiola came to the club in 2016.

West Ham managed just one shot on target, their preparations for the match having been hampered significantly by a sickness bug.

The visitors were deprived of three key players hours before kick-off – captain Declan Rice among them – and were able to name only five outfield substitutes.

David Moyes’ side remain four points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.