As loud as he is lethal, Tyson Fury brings his unique show to Wembley this weekend where a 90 000-strong crowd will be on hand to see him defend his World Boxing Council heavyweight championship against Dillian Whyte.

For fans in Africa, the action will be broadcast live on SuperSport and Showmax Pro on Saturday (SS Action, from 19:00 CAT; SS Max1, 20:30 CAT).

Fury sits atop the heavyweight pile since his epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder where the pair traded fierce shots – and knockdowns – with Fury ultimately winning two and drawing the other with his American rival.

Massive at 2,06m and with long arms, Fury brings awkwardness, movement and decent power to this local showdown against a man who has largely been avoided by the division’s elite. Seven years ago Whyte challenged Anthony Joshua, and lost, but he has since rebounded and beaten a slew of challengers to reach the front of the queue.

A relentless pressure fighter, he brings energy and a gritty inside game that could make life difficult for Fury at close quarters.

The real appeal of this fight is that big men such as these bring significant power, and a determination to hurt the other. The action on Saturday could be compelling.

“Everybody has a chance in the heavyweight division, that’s why it’s the most exciting division,” said Sugar Hill, trainer of Fury. “Everybody wants one heavyweight to hit the other heavyweight and them to go down. That’s it. That’s what the heavyweight division brings. That’s what the heavyweight division is about. It’s about that one punch knockout at any given time, it can happen.”

