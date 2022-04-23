Tyson Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte and defended his WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium.

In front of a post-war British record crowd of 94,000, the champion dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut.

Whyte, admirably, got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee as the fight was halted.

Speaking to BT Sport Box Office, Tyson Fury said: “First of all, I want to say I dedicate this to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ. In his name I won this fight in my lively country. In my England. We are Spartans.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support. I cannot believe 94,000 countrymen and women came here to watch me. From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and stayed up late to watch this fight.

“Dillian [Whyte] is a warrior and I believe he will be a world champion. One of the greatest and, unfortunately, he had to fight me tonight. You are not messing with a mediocre heavyweight, you are messing with the best man on the planet.

“This man, SugarHill [Steward], has made the man I am. He has made me the biggest boxer in the heavyweight division.

“I promised my wife that would be it after the [Deontay] Wilder fight. But I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out.”