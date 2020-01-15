The Communications Director of the Hare Krishna Movement in Ghana, Jnana Chaksus Das, is predicting more bloodshed on roads in the country.

According to him, fatal accidents and other disasters will be recorded worldwide due to what has been spiritually programmed for 2020.

He was reacting to the fatal accident on the Cape Coast-Takoradi highway which claimed 34 lives and 54 others injured.

Police report said the Yutong bus travelling from Accra to Takoradi tried to overtake a vehicle in front of it and ended up running into the oncoming Hyundai bus travelling from Takoradi to Accra.

The accident has been blamed on careless driving and many are calling for the prosecution of the Yutong bus driver.

But the Communications Director said the cause of the accident is spiritual not careless driving as is being alleged.

He explained that, prior to the accident; it had already been programmed in the spiritual realm for the world to experience such disasters in 2020.

The Krishna Movement Director of Communications claimed in Ghana, such disasters will be recorded more between March to May 2020.

“We should expect more bloodshed across the world because two planets have crashed in space and we in the world will feel the brunt,” he said in an interview on Adom FM, Wednesday.

To avert it, he advised all religious bodies in the country to pray ceaselessly to avert such pandemonium.