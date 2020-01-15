The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says the 2020 population census will come off though the scheduled date might change.



The exercise was to take place in March but the Service says it might be deferred due to observation made during the field mapping exercise.



Media reports suggest the exercise might be cancelled altogether.



However, in a statement, the GSS urged the media and stakeholders to maintain a positive engagement about the exercise since it will still take place this year.

