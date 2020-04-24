The Effia-Nkwanta Hospital, the major referral hospital in the Western and Western North Regions, is appealing to the public to help the facility procure ventilators in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ventilators, according to the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Joseph Tambi, are key to provide emergency care for patients of the virus who may suffer acute respiratory conditions.

“We appeal to the public, both home and abroad, to support us. With as little as GH₵1, you can contribute to saving a live,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Though the government has indicated it will soon supply the hospital with a ventilator, Dr Tambi said the public can also support them to get more than one.

He cited how a mining company has donated $25,000 to them to procure a ventilator to buttress his point.

“We are grateful for this donation and we have started the procurement process to buy one from abroad,” the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital Medical Director added.

Dr Tambi appealed to indigenes of the Western region, both home and abroad, to contribute as their Corporate Social Responsibility.