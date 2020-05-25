National Democratic Congress (NDC) firebrand, Ama Beyinwa Doe, has disclosed how in her estimation the Electoral Commission (EC) intends to rig the 2020 general election for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The experienced politician claimed elections are rigged during registration exercise and not on voting day.

“The reason why EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah wants to compile a new voters register is to rig the elections for NPP but we won’t allow it,” Madam Beyinwa Doe stated in an exclusive interview on Adom FM Monday.

ALSO READ:

The former Central Regional Minister could not fathom why the EC wants to compile a new register few months to the general election.

“I have supervised elections to know the tricks of the EC; they want to rig elections and we will resist with all our might,” Madam Doe stressed.

The outspoken politician urged Ghanaians to join the NDC fight for free and fair elections in December.