Political parties have been urged to brace themselves for a ‘tough fight’ ahead of the 2020 general election.

READ: Lil Win mocks Hon. Aponkye in latest video [Video]

Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes that, “2020 elections will be tough.”

He explained that apathy ahead of the 2020 election may worsen if the expectations of the citizenry are not met by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

READ: Listen: ‘Akufo-Addo will suffer Hon. Aponkye’s fate in 2020’

“It is a fact there is hardship in this country and Ghanaians are losing confidence in the politician so it will be tough for both political parties,” he noted.

The former NDC Chairman said the only respite for politicians is to pump huge sums of monies into their campaign to win votes.

READ: I’m not surprised at Assembly election’s low turnout – Kwamena Duncan

“I’m prophesying that in 2020, he who has the money will win the elections,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

Source: Ghana|Adomonline.com|Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman