Director of Legal Affairs for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tamakloe has expressed his sentiments about the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

According to him, the stress and inconvenience that come with the exercise will force some new registrants not to partake.

To him, the Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Jean Mensa has turned a deaf ear to the concerns raised by some opposition parties because she only listens to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He accused the EC of conspiring with government to disenfranchise voters.

“The only person that Madam Jean Mensa listens to is Mr. Akufo-Addo. If you’re a person who has turned 18 years and above know that Akufo-Addo and Madam Jean Mensa have conspired to deny you the opportunity to participate and have a say in their misgovernance. There is an orchestration deliberately by Akufo-Addo and Jean Mensa,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

The Electoral Commission has faced serious backlash from political parties, civil society organisations and the general public for its insistence on carrying out the limited voters’ registration in its district offices.

According to those opposing the EC’s actions, the inaccessibility of the district offices, deployment of faulty and dysfunctional machines to some offices, and the cost of transportation among others are some reasons why the exercise must be decentralized to the electoral areas.

However, Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe has clarified that the ongoing district registrations are geared toward the upcoming district-level elections.

He explained that, next year, the Commission will roll out another registration exercise that will be held in the electoral areas.

The limited registration exercise began on Tuesday, September 12 and end on October 09, 2023.

