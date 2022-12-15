It’s raining congratulations in the home of comic actor and musician Lilwin as he confirms the birth of his only daughter.

Lilwin is now a father-of-six and a girl dad after five boys; three from his previous marriage, and twins with his new wife, Maame Serwaa.

The news of his wife’s delivery went rife two days ago after Maame Serwaa posted maternity photos and videos in which she flaunted her baby bump.

She owed her successful delivery to God and prayed for other women to receive the fruit of their womb.

An elated Lilwin has also confirmed the news, sharing first look of their beautiful baby girl.

The baby who bares striking resemblance with her mother was seen all dressed up and in a playful mood.

Lilwin posted the video with a sweet melody describing how he is blessed to have his daughter.

“Ghana boys don’t try because I am mad,” he warned.