Veteran Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shown his hilarious side once again as he got folks laughing on social media.

The actor shared a video of himself buying some coconuts. In the hilarious footage, Lil Win purchased a coconut and asked the seller to hold it while he sipped the juice from the fruit with a straw.

Lil Win drank the coconut halfway before asking the price and was taken aback when the fruit vendor said the coconut he had sipped was GH₵4.

The actor had a hilarious expression of shock on his face and asked if the price of the coconut was influenced by the fact that he made the coconut seller hold the fruit while he sipped it.

Lil Win kept screaming the country is hard in Twi as he laughed and lamented at the price of the coconut.