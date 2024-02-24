Ghanaian actor. Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has released a footage on social media featuring Nollywood stars Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum at a movie location in Ghana.

The trio are part of the star-studded cast currently shooting scenes for Lil Win’s highly anticipated movie, “A Country Called Ghana,” in a rural town in the Ashanti region.

Sharing the excitement on his Facebook page, the John and John actor posted a brief video showcasing Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awurum in costume as law enforcement officers on set.

The 14-second clip, accompanied by the caption “A very big movie is coming,” quickly garnered over 17,000 likes and 1000 comments at the time of this report.

