The Black Stars were reported to have experienced a blackout during their training session on Monday night at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

According to Joy Sports’ George Addo Jnr the intermittent disruptions in power supply brought the training session of the senior national team to a halt.

Speaking on Joy FM’s News Night, he indicated that the situation was quickly resolved, as the pitch was lighted in no time to enable the team prepare for the second leg of their World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Abuja.

“We had power cuts intermittently. It wasn’t over long periods. Maybe, just a minute, some two minutes, three minutes, but the lights went off and on for about four or five times, just reminding us of the soil we are on, as we prepare for this game”, he disclosed.

“All you have heard is true. The lights went out. I was in the press room waiting for Coach Otto Addo to come in to speak, and the lights went on and off. At the same time whilst that was going on, the pitch whilst the Black Stars were training as well as the lights were flashing, disco lights a bit,” he added.

Narrating the occurrence, he stated that Ghanaian journalists who were at the scene laughed off the power cuts; while their Nigerian counterparts wondered about the brevity of the power cuts.

This is because, according to them, power cuts in Nigeria usually take longer to be restored.

But reacting to the development, a Nigerian journalist, Eyitope Kuteyi, who spoke on NewsNight, dismissed claims that the power outage was a sabotage of the Black Stars training session.

According to him, the menace of power outage has been persistent in recent times, and therefore it was not targeted at the visiting team.

The Black Stars of Ghana are in Nigeria for the return leg of their crucial World Cup Qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria scheduled for today Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium at 5:00pm.